Lyricist Ibrahim Ashk Who Penned Kaho Na Pyaar Hai And Koi Mil Gaya Dies At 70

Noted lyricist Ibrahim Ashk died on Sunday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 70. He was infected with the coronavirus and was also a patient of pneumonia, his daughter Mussafa said while confirming his death. She said that he was having trouble breathing after which he was admitted to Mumbai’s Meditech Hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19. He died at 4:00 pm in the hospital on Sunday,

A doctor who was treating him at Meditech hospital said that he was also suffering from pneumonia and had difficulty in breathing. “We treated him with all the possible treatment but we could not save him,” he said.

Ibrahim Ashk’s daughter Mussaffa said that her father was coughing a lot and vomiting blood on Saturday morning. “We immediately admitted him to the hospital, where it was revealed that he was Covid-19 positive. He was already a heart patient and he was put on a ventilator. His health started deteriorating and he died in the hospital on Sunday at 4:00 pm. On Monday, he will be buried in a graveyard on Mira Road,” she said.

Ashk was born in Madhya Pradesh and he did his post-graduation in Hindi Literature in 1974 from Indore University. He hailed from Badnagar in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was an Urdu poet and also worked as a journalist before becoming a lyricist.

Ibrahim Ashk was a well-known lyricist who penned lyrics of songs for many films including Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Bombay to Bangkok, Krrish, Koi Mil Gay, and Aitbaar. Ashk’s fans are paying their tributes on social media after his demise. His fans are remembering him by sharing couplets and songs penned by him.

Maqbool filmee geetkaar aur baa kamaal shayar janaab #Ibrahim_Ashk sahab nahi rahe …. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raajioon … Allah maghfirat kare … Mutaalliqeen ko sabr e jameel ki taufeeq ataa farmaaye.. Aameen pic.twitter.com/flTrpWwVQK— Maroof Khan Raebarelvi (@MaroofRaebrelvi) January 17, 2022

We are saddened to inform you all about the demise of one of the respected poet, lyricist and script writer Ibrahim Ashk.We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.#IbrahimAshk #Rip pic.twitter.com/ZImznBxFnB— Rekhta (@Rekhta) January 16, 2022

Got news that #Urdu poet Ibrahim Ashk is no more. His couplet, in his handwriting:sitam ke haath mein talwaar ka zamaana haiyahi to jurat-e-izhaar ka zamaana hai [Tyranny has come armed with sword, so time to show courage in words] He hailed from Badnagar in #Ujjain, MP pic.twitter.com/I0BrQXZpmr — Shams Ur Rehman Alavi شمس (@indscribe) January 16, 2022

Ibrahim Ashk is survived by his wife and two daughters other than Mussaffa.

