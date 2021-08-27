Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Draws Flak For Calling Mughals Dacoits

Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir has created a controversy after he compared Mughal emperors with dacoits in a video that he shared on social media. After this several members of the film fraternity called out the Baahubali fame song writer for spreading hate through social media.

Manoj posted a controversial video on twitter with the title asking whose descendant are you on August 24. “Whose descendant are you? Choose Your Legacy And Your Heros!” wrote Manoj.

आप किसके वंशज हैं ?Choose Your Legacy And Your Heros!Relwasing today at 5 PM on YouTube/Manoj Muntashir pic.twitter.com/Xi9Mq1GGSf— Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) August 24, 2021

Truth must be told! https://t.co/NnaJUUMlir— Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) August 27, 2021

After posting the video some people supported the lyricist while he drew sharp criticism from many belonging to his own fraternity. Actor Manoj Joshi and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri supported him. Sharing the tweet Manoj Joshi wrote ‘Truth must be told!’

Cringe. Bad poetry, unwatchable. Should drop the pen name too. Why profit off of something you so hate.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 26, 2021

In the one-minute video Manoj can be heard saying that the country has been taught wrong things and roads have been named after glorified dacoits like Akbar, Humayun, and Jahangir. Actor Richa Chadha criticised the lyricist and called it cringe, bad poetry and unwatchable. Targeting Manoj’s pen name, she also said that he should drop it and should not take profit from something he hates so much.

A resident of Madhya Pradesh, 45 years old Manoj, replaced his surname Shukla with Urdu word Muntashir, which means scattered. Massan Neeraj Ghaywan too criticised Manoj for his poem and called it bigotry combined with casteism. Some people also said that poets and writers should not spread hatred through their work. After all this ruckus the word ‘Mughals’ started trending on twitter and thousands of tweets came in on this topic.

Oh, boy… @manojmuntashir Manoj Muntashir has always been expressing his perspective fearlessly in his poetry and public discourse. If you are ignorant doesn’t mean he has changed suddenly. Stupid liberals, please sit down.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 26, 2021

One set of Twitter users also came in Manoj’s favour and said that he has only reminded people of the forgotten truth about the country and Mughals. Vivek Agnihotri tweeted that Manoj always expressed his perspective fearlessly in his poems and public discourses. He further added that if someone is ignorant that does not mean that he has suddenly changed. He also asked stupid liberals to sit down.

