Lyricist Na Muthukumar To Get Tamil Nadu State Film Award Posthumously

The Tamil Nadu government recently announced the State Film Awards in different categories for the years 2009 to 2014. The Tamil Nadu State Film Awards will be distributed at a ceremony on September 4. Best dancers and Television shows will also be awarded among other categories including best director, best actor, best actress, best film and best lyricist.

These awards were to be given in 2017 during the regime of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. However, they were cancelled due to some reasons. Now they will be held tomorrow. Late lyricist Na Muthukumar will be awarded posthumously. Muthukumar will receive Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Lyricist for 3 years in a row.

Muthukumar was a popular and much sought after lyricist in the Tamil film industry. He penned the lyrics for many hit films in 2012. The songs written by him for the film Thanga Meengal were widely acknowledged in 2013. In 2014, his lyrics for Saivam and three other films, released consecutively, were also lauded by masses. These successful projects during 2012-2014 had earned him a prominent place in the film industry. He is being honoured for his contributions between 2012 and 2014.

The Tamil Nadu State Film Award ceremony will be held at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai at 5pm on Sunday.

Muthukumar’s words for other songs also gained a lot of appreciation. His lyrics for songs like Bheemaa, Siva Manasula Sakthi and Angadi Theru were much loved. He got the Vijay Award for Best Lyricist for the film Siva Manasula Sakthi. He was also the recipient of South Indian International Movie awards for the film Engeyum Eppodhum. Muthukumar won the prize for the song Un Pere Theriyadhu from the movie Engeyum Eppodhum.

Song Un Pere Theriyathey was set to music by Sathya. Even after 7 years of its release, this song is extremely popular. It has garnered more than 15 Lakh views on YouTube till date.

Besides lyrics, he also showed his talent at writing novels. He wrote a book called Silk City.

Muthukumar passed away on 14 August 2016. According to reports, he was suffering from Jaundice for a few months. His untimely demise only at the age of 41 was a jolt to the Tamil film industry.

