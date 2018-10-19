Lyricist Sameer Defends Anu Malik Against Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says Nothing Happened

A day after Shweta Pandit accused music composer Anu Malik of being a sexual offender, lyricist Sameer Anjaan has come out in support of Anu. Sameer has said that he was there and has also shared his side of the story. Narrating about the same incident, he said he was present at the recording studio when Shweta came for an audition with her mother.He wrote in a Twitter post, "Today after reading the post of Shweta Pandit, I am writing this post as I remember vividly because I was there in the recording studio as Anu Malik and me were working on Awara Pagal Deewna music in 2001 at Empire studios. I agree that Shweta had come along with her mother for voice test. And during that time we were working on song so Anu requested Shweta and her mom to sit in recording hall."Continuing further he tweeted, "After working on song Anu called her "Beta aap kuch ganna suna chahte ho toh suno". Shweta requested that if she can sing in some other room but Anuji said that I want Samerji to also hear your voice. After hearing her voice Anuji said "You have a good voice and I will definitely let you know for future projects," after that they left. This is really shocking and sad that today people can pass any comment without any proof."For the uninitiated, on Wednesday, Shweta took to Twitter to reveal her ordeal through a series of posts and went on to call Malik a sexual predator and a paedophile. She claimed that Anu Malik asked her to kiss her during one of the voice tests in 2001. Before this, Sona Mohapatra also accused Malik of being a serial offender.Meanwhile, when PTI reached out to Malik for his comment on the matter, he said, “No comments. This is ridiculous. I don’t want to talk about it. Today anyone says anything.”