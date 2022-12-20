Lyricist Vairamuthu Shares Grand Daughter’s Tamil Marksheet, Know More

Lyricist Vairamuthu is a prominent figure in the Tamil literary world. He entered the Tamil film industry in the year 1980, and in his 40-year film career, he has written over 7,500 songs and poems and bagged seven National Awards for himself.

Apart from this, Vairamuthu is also an active social media user and often shares pictures from his daily life to stay connected with his fans.

Recently, the Nizhalgal lyricist shared a cute post regarding her granddaughter and it is currently going viral on social media. He shared a cute picture with her granddaughter and shared her Tamil marks. “97.3 percent, First scorer. Her Tamil answer sheet. She showed me. Kanmani Meturi. For this to all the companions, I said thank you, dear I am happy. In the offspring, Tamil continues. Even in your home!” Vairamutha wrote in the caption.

See the post here:

On the work front, Vairamauthu made his debut with the movie Nizhalgal and the first song he wrote in his career was Pon Maalai Pozhuthu, which was composed by Isaignani Illaiyaraaja and sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam.

After Nizhalgal, Vairamuthu and Ilaiyaraaja kicked off a successful collaboration that continued for more than half a decade. Their joint association with director Bharathiraja led to some of the most critically acclaimed soundtracks such as Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, Pudhumai Penn, and Muthal Mariyathai to name a few.

Later, in 1986, after K. Balachander’s movie Punnagai Mannan, the duo parted ways. After their split, Vairamuthu’s career stalled for the next five years. He started working largely on lyrics for other language films that were dubbed in Tamil. But his association with director Bharathiraja remained intact, and they both worked together in the late 1980s movies like Vedaham Pudhithu, Kodi Parakuthu and many more.

