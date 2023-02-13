Porkanda Singam lyricist Vishnu Edavan, amid a rising singing career, has fallen into a controversy. Various media reports are claiming that Vishnu Edavan’s girlfriend has filed a complaint against him at the Thirumangalam All Women Police Station in Chennai. It is said that the singer-turned-director was in a relationship with a girl for quite a long time. However, it has been alleged that Vishnu’s partner is reportedly pregnant and is seeking to marry him.

As per the complaint filed at the Thirumangalam All Women Police Station, Vishnu first agreed to marry her but now has denied tying the nuptial knot with her. Vishnu Edavan’s denial has led his girlfriend to file a complaint at the women’s police station. Edavan has not shared his point of view on the whole matter and is ignoring the media questions.

Vishnu Edavan rose to fame after working as an assistant director with Lokesh Kanagaraj in his films Vikram, Kaithi and Master. At the same time, Vishnu penned lyrics of Porkanda Singam, Sathya and Jen. Vishnu will also write lyrics for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Leo.

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil also appear in it along with Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod Jose in supporting roles. It is the second piece in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Kaithi and serves as a worthy successor to the 1986 movie of the same name. On June 3, 2022, Vikram was given a theatrical release. The movie received critical appreciation. The movie shattered numerous records and earned around Rs 432.5-500 crore (US$54-63 million), making it the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. The film was exhibited at the landmark outdoor theatre on October 7, 2022, as part of the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

President of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Tiruppur Subramanian, claimed that Vikram had the “widest release for a Kamal Haasan picture." The movie premiered in more than 5,000 theatres around the world, including 700-800 screens in Tamil Nadu, 400 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 100 screens in Kerala and 200 screens in Karnataka.

