Lyricist Vivek Walks Out of Dhanush’ Maaran Citing ‘Creative Differences'

The trailer for Dhanush’s Maaran was released recently and it has been stealing fans’ hearts ever since. The buzz, however, does not appear to be leaving the action thriller alone, as it has grabbed headlines yet again. It was previously stated that lyricist Vivek co-wrote the script but now “creative differences” between him and the makers have led to his departure from the project.

Vivek took to Twitter to thank the Maaran team for the chance and to express his gratitude to the cast and crew. He apologised to Dhanush fans for dropping out as the film’s writer.

He wrote, “Due to creative differences I chose to move out of Maaran as a dialogue and screenplay writer. Thanks, team, for respecting my decision. Today I am part of some of the biggest movies in India as a dialogue and screenplay writer. Will always remember that Maaran was the starting point”.

Due to creative differences i chose to move out of #Maaran as a dialogue n screenplay writer. Thanks team for respecting my decision. Today I am part of some of d biggest movies in india as a dialogue n screenplay writer. Wil always remember dat Maaran was d starting point😘(2) — Vivek (@Lyricist_Vivek) March 4, 2022

The trailer for Maaran was recently released by the makers. After seeing the trailer, a fan commended Vivek on his crisp dialogues, to which the songwriter responded saying, “Very happy to see so much love towards Maaran’s trailer and Dialogues. As many of you have pointed out, Maaran is coming out as a stylish, commercial and emotional film. I’m equally excited to watch the film, like you. But those dialogues are not mine. Credits to the dialogue writer.”

Very happy to see so much, such love towards #Maaran trailer n Dialogues. As many of U hav pointed out, maaran is coming out as a stylish, commercial n emotional film. I m equally excited to watch d film like UBut those dialogues r not mine. Credits to the dialogue writer (1) https://t.co/t4SEgO7WjT — Vivek (@Lyricist_Vivek) March 4, 2022

It’s worth noting that Dhanush’s previous two movies, Naane Varuven and Vaathi, both had their cinematographers Yamini Yagnamurthy and Dinesh Krishnan (respectively) walk out on them.

Maaran is being directed by Karthik Naren, a young filmmaker who is recognised for his works such as Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and his most recent directorial feature film, Mafia Chapter 1.

Maaran is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films and stars Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Aadukalam Naren, Bose Venkat, Ramki, and Master Mahendran. The movie, in which Dhanush plays an honest young investigative journalist, is going to be released on March 11 on the popular OTT platform - Disney+ Hotstar.

