M.G. Ramachandran Took Loan From This Producer to Buy Release Prints of Nadodi Mannan

M.G. Ramachandran’s directorial Nadodi Mannan was released on August 22, 1958, and it attained success at the box office. This success, however, came at a cost. While making the film, MGR was caught in a dire financial crisis. Cinematographers, editors and other crew expenses added made it impossible for MGR to purchase Nadodi Mannan’s release prints. To cover these expenses, he had to borrow Rs 50,000 from film producer and director Avichi Meiyappa Chettiar.

According to reports, MGR had to keep a production house, Cinemas Limited, as collateral while procuring this loan. Cinemas Limited was a production house used in Sri Lanka for distributing Nadodi Mannan. MGR was extremely nervous before the release. The Ulagam Sutrum Valiban director was quoted saying that he would be a king if Nadodi Mannan succeeded.

Nadodi Mannan saw unprecedented success at the box office. MGR was inspired by movies like The Prisoner of Zenda, If I Were King and Viva Zapata!.

Despite the smashing success, Nadodi Mannan saw at the box office, there were many flaws in this film. The first half of this film was shot entirely in black and white, while the second half was shot with coloured film. Despite such a weird combination, the audience loved the storyline, performances and other aspects. This eventually paved the way for Nadodi Mannan’s success.

Nadodi Mannan narrated the story of a king kidnapped before his coronation. He is replaced by a person who resembles him very closely. This person starts implementing many reforms not liked by conspirators who have kidnapped the actual king. The interesting events that follow form the crux of Nadodi Mannan.

Besides direction, MGR also essayed the titular character in Nadodi Mannan. Apart from him, actors like Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, M. N. Nambiar, B. Saroja Devi and others were also part of this movie.

