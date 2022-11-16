M. G. Ramachandran's Parisu Completes 59 Years; Why The Film Failed

The era of the late 1940s to 1970s in Tamil cinema was dominated by the towering presence of M.G. Ramachandran. The late actor, who made his debut in cinema at the tender age of 6, was associated with many box office hits like Rickshawkaran, and Kudiyirundha Koyil, among others. However, some of his films were box-office disappointments as well including Parisu, directed by D. Yoganand. Parisu was criticised for lack of originality and many other aspects. However, some appreciated this film as well for the adorable on-screen chemistry between M. G. Ramachandran and Savitri. Parisu completed 59 years on November 15.

Parisu narrated the poignant storyline of a police officer Venu (M. G. Ramachandran) whose life is shattered after the demise of his friend Raghu (M. K. Mustafa). Raghu is brutally killed by the stepfather of Venu’s lady love Ponni (Savitri) and an unknown assailant — who were conspiring to target Venu. However, they mistakenly end up killing Raghu. Venu is filled with guilt and decides to take responsibility for Raghu’s sister Mala (Rajasulochana).

The twist in this film occurs when Mala falls head over heels in love with Vishwam (M.N. Nambiar). Venu and Mala are unaware of the fact that Vishwam is the assailant responsible for Raghu’s murder. Vishwam shrewdly reciprocates Mala’s emotions and is ready to tie the knot with her, but he places a condition. Vishwam wants Venu to marry his sister Shanti.

Initially, Venu feels terrible at the thought of leaving Ponni, who he loves the most. However, due to the guilt of not saving the life of his friend, Venu accepts the condition of tying knot with Shanti. Venu’s life turns upside down when he realises that Shanti is mentally disabled.

Parisu was lambasted by critics for offering nothing novel to the audience. According to critics, Yoganand had plagiarised most of the frames in Parisu from a western film released some time ago. Critics wrote that makers couldn’t do justice to the roles of renowned actors like Savitri and Nagesh.

