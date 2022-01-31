M Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi to Hit Theatres on February 11. Details Inside

The makers of Kadaisi Vivasayi, the much anticipated Tamil film, which revolves around the life of a farmer, have decided to finally release it in theatres. The film will hit the theatres on February 11.

The film features Tamil stars Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Kalimuthu.

While the production of Kadaisi Vivasayi began in 2018, it was postponed due to various reasons. M Manikandan, who has directed Tamil hits such as Kaaka Muttai, Crime is Punishment and God’s Command, is helming Kadaisi Vivasayi.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Manikandan was in a fix about whether to release the film in theatres or an OTT platform.

The film’s trailer shows a village getting ready for a festival. Later, we see a farmer, the only person in the village still into farming, mowing his farm and planting crops. When the farmer is offered money in exchange for his land, he denies the offer. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of the son’s farmer.

While Ilayaraja was initially roped in to compose music for the film, Manikandan wasn’t convinced with his background score. He then went to local musicians who created music for the film.

This made Ilayaraja file a complaint against Manikandan with the Composers’Association. Since then Ilayaraja’s name has been completely removed from the advertisements of the film.

The editing of Kadaisi Vivasayi is being handled by Ajithkumar. Manikandan has received critical acclaim for all the three films he has directed in the past and that’s why everyone has high hopes for his upcoming project as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.