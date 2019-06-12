Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

M.O.M Mission Over Mars: Fans Point Out Wrong Rocket in Ekta Kapoor's Web Series Poster

In what appears to be a major error, the poster of Ekta Kapoor's 'M.O.M- Mission Over Mars' features the wrong space rocket!

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
M.O.M Mission Over Mars: Fans Point Out Wrong Rocket in Ekta Kapoor's Web Series Poster
Loading...
Ekta Kapoor launched the poster of her new web series, M.O.M - Mission Over Mars that is inspired by the story of the women behind India's successful Mangalyaan mission, on her birthday.

However, in what appears to be a major error, the poster features the wrong space rocket! The show, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh, on its part, revolves around the story of four women scientists who were involved in India's Mars Orbiter Mission that was launched in 2013.

The poster of the show, which will be streamed on the ALT Balaji platform, features, what seems to be a Russian Soyuz launch vehicle, superimposed with the Indian flag.

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or Mangalayaan, on the other hand, was launched abroad a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket C25.




Eagle-eyed fans were, however, quick to notice the mistake and made it a point to highlight it on Twitter.

One user wrote, "The fact that the poster uses the wrong rocket is already a big flag,” while another tweeted, "Could it be that they didn’t have a single expert as a consultant for this series?”

Ekta Kapoor's June 6 tweet saw her writing that she decided to make the show two-and-half-years ago when she chanced upon the "amazing story about women in Indian science."

According to the tweet, the show is on "women who sent the mission on mars - partly fictional keeping in mind the sacrosanct nature of ISRO."

She further wrote, "We are proud to present thus part fiction Part real story that is based on the humongous achievement of all the women behind Indian science," adding, "This Show is our tribute to our unsung heroes."

Also Watch

