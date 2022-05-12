M. Sasikumar To Return To Director's Chair After 12 Years For This Web Series

M. Sasikumar garnered accolades for his direction with the film Subramaniapuram, which was released on July 4, 2008. Sasikumar made Easan after that and then turned his attention to his acting career. However, after a long gap of 12 years, he is returning to direction.

According to reports, Sasikumar will make his comeback as a director for a web series, based on a crime genre novel. Reportedly, Shanmugapandian, the son of Vijaykanth, is likely to be a part of this series. The official announcement about this series is awaited. Shanmugapandian has made his debut in Tamil cinema with the film Madurai Veeran.

Coming back to Sasikumar’s direction, the audience has admired every bit of it in the film Subramaniapuram. His next Easan also earned decent reviews. Despite these two successful ventures in direction, Sasikumar shifted focus to acting after getting good offers.

Sasikumar’s acting was immensely appreciated in Subramaniapuram. It was the appreciation of this role which prompted Sasikumar to shift his focus to acting. Sasikumar enacted Paraman’s role in Subramaniapuram, which narrated the story of Azhagar and his friend Paraman. They kill the person who humiliated Kanugu’s brother and then surrender to the police in the film. Azhagar and Paraman are surprised later to know that Kanugu cheated them. Sasikumar was the recipient of the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards under the best debut actor category for this film.

Sasikumar’s acting was also admired in the film Naadodigal, a story of three friends who leave no stone unturned to unite their friend with the girl he loved. Sasikumar was nominated for the Vijay award under the favourite hero category for this film.

Talking about Sasikumar’s acting career, he has a few projects lined up. Sasikumar will be seen in Ayodhi written and directed by Manthira Moorthy. Sasikumar is also a part of a yet to be titled project directed by M. Hemanth Kumar.

The actor will also be a part of Paramaguru directed by Jiyen and Jiyesh Krishnakumar. Sasikumar has also teamed up with N.V. Nirmal Kumar for the film Naa Naa.

