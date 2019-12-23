Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Ma Anand Sheela Wants Alia Bhatt in Her Biopic, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Divorce with Malaika Arora

Ma Anand Sheela prefers Alia Bhatt over Priyanka Chopra as her onscreen avatar, Arbaaz Khan talks about his divorce from Malaika Arora. More details in today's entertainment news wrap.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
Ma Anand Sheela, who piqued the interest of the entire world about her after the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country as the confidant of Indian guru Rajneesh or Osho, recently said that she disapproves of Priyanka Chopra, who will be starring in and producing her biopic.

Read: Ma Anand Sheela Wants Alia Bhatt to Play Her in Biopic, Sends Legal Notice to Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview, Arbaaz Khan opened up about the challenges of divorce while having a child in the marriage. He said, "When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible. My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him."

Read: Arbaaz Khan Opens up on Divorce with Malaika Arora, Says 'My Boy Had a Fair Understanding'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture of her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her parents Krishnaraj and Vrinda from the couple's young days. In the caption, she expressed her "eternal" love for them while also referring to the two as her "golden angles".

Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic on Her Parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary

Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s wig has been in focus in the Season 13 of the reality show. He is often seen with his wig in the Bigg Boss house. So, it took viewers by surprise when he was seen without it in a recent episode.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Spotted Without Wig, Video Goes Viral

Dabangg 3 released this Friday amid ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country. Despite the anticipated slow business, Dabangg 3 crossed Rs 80 crore mark on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 81.15 crore in three days. The film collected Rs 24.5 crore at the box-office on its first day of release on Friday, added Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday and earned Rs 31.90 crore on Sunday.

Read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 81.15 Crore

