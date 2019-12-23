Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ma Anand Sheela Wants Alia Bhatt to Play Her in Biopic, Sends Legal Notice to Priyanka Chopra

Ma Anand Sheela, the assistant of Rajneesh or Osho, who headed a huge cult of followers in Oregon, USA said that she preferred Alia Bhatt to star in her biopic.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Ma Anand Sheela, who piqued the interest of the entire world about her after the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country as the confidant of Indian guru Rajneesh or Osho, recently said that she disapproves of Priyanka Chopra, who will be starring and producing her biopic. The Quantico actress had announced on The Ellen Show in January that she will be creating a film on Ma Anand Sheela, the polarising character along with director Barry Levinson.

  1. Sheela, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, said that she prefers Alia Bhatt instead. "I saw bits of a film that my sister was watching, and I thought, I looked like her when I was young. I asked my sister, ‘Did I look like her when I was young? Do you remember’? And she said, ‘Yes, you do’. I feel she has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine."

When asked about the legal notice she sent to Priyanka, Ma Anand Sheela said, "I told her I do not give her permission to do the film because I have not chosen her... In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal."

When asked if Priyanka responded to the notice, she said, "No, never. Not even a courtesy letter that they received my notice but that’s not an issue, maybe she never had the opportunity to meet me or make time to meet me and it is no big issue... not everybody has the time to meet me."

