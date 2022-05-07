Ma Ma Mahesha Song Promo from Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Goes Viral

As Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s much awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata approaches its release date, the makers are doing their best to promote the film. Ahead of the release of the film the makers have released the promo of the song Ma Ma Mahesha on May 6.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata hype has just got a few notches higher with the release of the promo of this dance number. Mahesh Babu has taken everyone by surprise with his energetic dance moves. Both Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh look stunning in their bright and colourful outfits, and the video gives a glimpse into fantastic choreography.

The song is going viral, amplifying the buzz around Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the video has garnered over 5.5 million views on YouTube since its release.

Sri Krishna and Jonita Gandhi take the song to another height with their crooning, while Anantha Sriram’s lyrics are upbeat and had us humming the song right away! It goes without saying that SS Thaman’s background score is outstanding.

Ma Ma Mahesha has provided the necessary momentum ahead of the pre-release event of the film. Fans are also looking forward to the complete version, which will be released on May 7.

Along with the tease of the song, a poster featuring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh was also unveiled. In the poster Mahesh Babu looks lively with a flowery shirt over a red t-shirt and khaki pants. Keerthy Suresh looks exquisite in a crop top and multicolour lehenga, with her hair styled in loose curls.

The film’s pre-release event will also take place on May 7. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram the Geetha Govindam fame and marks Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s debut.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released in theatres worldwide on May 12. Director Parasuram is convinced that fans and the general public would enjoy seeing classic Mahesh in this action entertainer.

The film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.

