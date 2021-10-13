MAA Elections: After Flurry of Resignations, Here's What Vishnu Manchu Can Do

The elections to the Movies Artistes Association, the apex body of the Telugu movie industry, are over. The MAA presidency was won by actor Vishnu Manchu in a close election against Prakash Raj, who later resigned from the primary membership of MAA. At least 10 members of Prakash’s panel were also elected for various posts, but they have also quit. There are a total of 26 posts in MAA, and the president requires cooperation from the opposite side as well to run the association.

Vishnu Manchu had made various promises, including job security, health insurance and financial support to needy Telugu actors, during the election campaign. But the new president will have to first deal with the flurry of resignation letters from Prakash’s panel.

Vishnu has already appealed to Prakash to take back his decision of quitting the association. According to The Times of India, the 39-year-old made public a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with Prakash. In the conversation, Vishnu urged his “uncle” Prakash to not be emotional, saying he needed his ideas and that the two must work together.

Prakash, in his resignation letter, congratulated Vishnu and said that he would continue to support him as a non-member. The 56-year-old has not yet budged from his position.

The other option for Vishnu is to involve his father Mohan Babu to make a peace deal with Prakash and ensure all the resignations are withdrawn. Rumour mill is abuzz that Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu will sit down with Prakash Raj to convince him to not leave MAA.

Many believe Vishnu could even launch an offensive against Prakash if the other options fail to deliver results. The 39-year-old can build a narrative that Prakash could not digest his loss and is making MAA suffer for politics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.