MAA Elections: After Prakash Raj's Postal Ballot Charge, Vishnu Manchu Retorts

The elections to the Movie Artistes Association (MAA), the apex body of Tollywood, will be held on October 10. South veteran actor Prakash Raj is in a direct fight with actor Mohan Babu’s son Vishnu Manchu for the post of MAA president.

On Tuesday, October 5 Prakash Raj, with his panel members, met the Election Officer at the MAA office and alleged that Vishnu’s family was trying to win the election by exploiting the postal ballot system and using unfair means.

Prakash, in his complaint, urged the disciplinary committee and election commission of MAA to take immediate action against the Machu Family. He further claimed that this is damaging the “moral fabric” of the industry.

In response to Prakash Raj’s comments, Vishnu Manchu clarified the postal ballot issue and explained, “There are at least 190 members in MAA above the age of 60. As a contestant, I contacted everyone and asked them if they would prefer a postal ballot for voting or if they would walk in to cast their vote on election day. And due to the pandemic, about 60 members have decided to cast their vote through postal ballot."

Vishnu further warned Prakash Raj and said that he felt bad when his family was dragged into the matter.

He said, “I dare you (Prakash Raj) to not involve any of my family members… be it my siblings, parents and wife and kids… into the election debate. Please maintain some decorum."

Prakash hails from Karnataka and many did not want him to contest for the post despite the actor working in the Telugu film industry for so many years and having friends as well.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna and others are supporting Prakash Raj.

