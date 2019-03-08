'MAA' Elections Give Tough Competition to Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections

More than the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the ‘MAA’(Movie Artist Association) elections are grabbing attention in both the sates, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The election for ‘MAA’ president is going to take place on March 10th.The last few years have witnessed strong opposing groups and lots of drama. This time too, two panels are in the election battle--one is led by the present MAA president actor Shivaji Raja and the other by actor Naresh. Actress Jeevitha and her husband and actor Rajasekhar have also filed their nominations for General Secretary and Executive Vice-President respectively.Naresh has declared that he will give Rs 5000 as pension to old artists. He has also promised medical and life insurance. Shivaji Raja has also made similar promises.Some MAA members are facing the charges of irregularities and MeToo related allegations. "Every time when elections come all our contestants make promises but after coming to the chair they forget what they promise. If you look at the other language associations like Tamil, Malayalam or Kannada, they are doing a lot and we are very much behind compared to them," said actor Krishnudu.