MAA Elections: Vishnu Manchu Won Presidency, His Brother Manoj Everyone's Heart

The Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections 2021 are over after almost a month-long bitter campaign, but the story appears to be far from over. The candidates who locked horns are still passing comments on each other. The panel members of both Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu are still targeting each other regularly.

According to reports, the election day was full of high drama at the polling station. However, many now say that if there’s one actor who has truly emerged as the hero, it is Mohan Babu’s son and Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj. During the voting, Manoj was with his father Mohan Babu for the entire day and backed his brother Manchu Vishnu’s panel during the election.

Speaking to the media, one of the actors said, “Mohan Babu was angry on the election day and his son Manchu Manoj acted with restraint every time the former’s anger went out of control.”

Sources said that some people believe that if it weren’t for Manoj, there would have been more fights. It was reported that Mohan Babu got angry several times during the election but his son Manchu Manoj handled the situation extremely well, making him the real hero of the day.

Meanwhile, the resignation of the Prakash Raj panel winners is the new twist after the conclusion of elections and declaration of winners. Not to forget, Prakash even quit the association’s membership, a day after he lost the presidency to Vishnu Manchu.

