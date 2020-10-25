'Maa Vaishnodevi' Actress Preetika Chauhan Held by NCB for Possession of Marijuana

TV actress Preetika Chauhan has been sent to judicial custody in Mumbai after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended her and another person with 100 gm of ganja or marijuana. The two will remain in custody till November 8 after their arrest was made on Saturday.

Preetika is a known TV actress and has worked in several shows include Savdhaan India, CID, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman in which she played the role of Goddess Saraswati and Maa Vaishnodevi in which she plays Bhumidevi. She belongs to Himachal Pradesh and had debuted on the small screen in the year 2015, reported a website.

News agency ANI reported in the matter, "A team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession, yesterday. The two persons - one Faisal & TV actor Preetika Chauhan - were arrested & produced before court: Narcotics Control Bureau."

The NCB had initiated a crackdown on drug peddling in Mumbai and nearby regions after it stepped in to investigate the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Earlier, TV celebrity couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey were questioned by the NCB officials for their alleged involvement in drugs procurement, consumption and distribution.

Later, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were called in for questioning by the NCB in connection with drugs probe in Sushant's case. Reportedly, their names came up during WhatsApp chats involving conversation around illegal substances.

The investigation is still ongoing.