Maahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Announce Their Pregnancy with an Adorable Post

TV pair Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Bhanushali has been the cutest couple in the TV world. And these two are all set to become three now! Mahhi Vij took to Instagram to share the news of her expected baby in the cutest way possible. Sharing a photo of her and Jay Bhanushali standing next to their birth years, the actress kept tiny shoes near the year 2019, with 'Coming Soon' written below it. Actor Jay Bhanushali shared the same picture of his Instagram account as well.While Mahhi captioned the picture, "There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds this couple this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare they cuddled up closer made room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three WHEN TWO BECAME THREE", Jay wrote, "9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you@mahhivij. Announcing our 1st production together. COMING SOON 2019."The congratulations are in store from their celebrity friends, including Sara Khan, Nandish Sandhu, Jaswir Kaur, Rahul Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others.While the couple has adopted two kids – a boy and a girl - of their caretakers, this will be their first biological child. Jay Bhanushali was last seen as the host of The Voice India Kids, while Mahhi Vij is known for her role in Balika Vadhu.