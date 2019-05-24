English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Maahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Announce Their Pregnancy with an Adorable Post
Sharing a photo of her and Jay Bhanushali standing next to their birth years, Mahhi Vij kept tiny shoes near the year 2019, with ‘Coming Soon’ written below it.
Sharing a photo of her and Jay Bhanushali standing next to their birth years, Mahhi Vij kept tiny shoes near the year 2019, with ‘Coming Soon’ written below it.
Loading...
TV pair Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Bhanushali has been the cutest couple in the TV world. And these two are all set to become three now! Mahhi Vij took to Instagram to share the news of her expected baby in the cutest way possible. Sharing a photo of her and Jay Bhanushali standing next to their birth years, the actress kept tiny shoes near the year 2019, with ‘Coming Soon’ written below it. Actor Jay Bhanushali shared the same picture of his Instagram account as well.
While Mahhi captioned the picture, “There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds this couple this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare they cuddled up closer made room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three WHEN TWO BECAME THREE”, Jay wrote, “9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you@mahhivij. Announcing our 1st production together. COMING SOON 2019.”
The congratulations are in store from their celebrity friends, including Sara Khan, Nandish Sandhu, Jaswir Kaur, Rahul Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others.
While the couple has adopted two kids – a boy and a girl - of their caretakers, this will be their first biological child. Jay Bhanushali was last seen as the host of The Voice India Kids, while Mahhi Vij is known for her role in Balika Vadhu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
While Mahhi captioned the picture, “There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds this couple this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare they cuddled up closer made room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three WHEN TWO BECAME THREE”, Jay wrote, “9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you@mahhivij. Announcing our 1st production together. COMING SOON 2019.”
View this post on Instagram
There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds this couple this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare they cuddled up closer made room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three WHEN TWO BECAME THREE @ijaybhanushali #baby #comingsoon #cantwait #mine
The congratulations are in store from their celebrity friends, including Sara Khan, Nandish Sandhu, Jaswir Kaur, Rahul Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others.
While the couple has adopted two kids – a boy and a girl - of their caretakers, this will be their first biological child. Jay Bhanushali was last seen as the host of The Voice India Kids, while Mahhi Vij is known for her role in Balika Vadhu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria & Adriana Lima Dress to Kill at amfAR Gala, See Pics
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey as She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results