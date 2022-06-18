Maamanithan Director Pays Respects To Biggest Superstars Of Tamil Cinema

As the release date of Maamanithan starring Vijay Sethupathi is inching closer, the director of the film Seenu Ramasamy has paid his respects to some of the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesa. He has also paid a tribute to screenwriter M Karunanidhi.

Seenu Ramasamy has paid a visit to their statues and offered flowers. Picture from his visit has surfaced on the Internet.

The upcoming film marks Vijay Sethupathi and Seenu Ramasamy’s fourth project together. The expectations among the masses are high for the actor-director duo.

In Maamanithan, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of an auto driver, who will be seen dealing with a severe identity crisis. This family drama stars Gayathrie Shankar as the female lead, who had earlier shared the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

In addition, the film stars Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, Jewel Mary, and Anikha Surendran in crucial roles.

The film’s music has been scored by Ilaiyaraaja and his two sons Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. And, it is the first time that the trio has jointly scored music for a film.

Whilst, keeping in mind the craze for Vijay Sethupathi’s films, the makers delayed and reschedule the release a couple of times Following this, the release date was pushed further from May 20 to June 24. Moreover, it is known that the Vijay Sethupathi starrer will still be clashing with a couple of Tamil films on the same date.

The film is bankrolled by producer and actor RK Suresh under his home banner Studio 9.

