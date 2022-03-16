Maamannan’s Cast and Crew Give Warm Welcome to Actor-comedian Vadivelu. Check Pics

Mari Selvaraj started shooting for his upcoming film Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin with a muhurat puja last week. Actor-comedian Vadivelu also joined the film’s unit on March 14. The film is special for Vadivelu as it marks his comeback to cinema after five years.

Vadivelu is wearing a garland and looks delighted for his next venture. His fans, too, can’t contain their happiness to see their favourite actor back on camera. Vadivelu’s dress was similar to what Dhanush wore in Karnan.

Happy to see vadivel sir back, and am also happy that this movie shooting goes in my home town😁😃— Karthik (@Karthik04352193) March 15, 2022

These pictures have given an idea that Maamannan is set in a rural backdrop. Mari’s previous two films — Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal — have dealt with a social message. Maamannan may also deal with a social message.

The shooting for this film is currently underway around the Salem district. Udhayanidhi’s look from this film was disclosed after he was clicked riding a bike during the shoot. The actor looked every bit charismatic in this photo.

Maamannan is said to be Udhayanidhi’s last film. After this film, Udhayanidhi will be completely busy in politics.

Udhayanidhi has also shared a poster related to this film on Instagram. The poster looked every bit eerie.

Keerthy Suresh and Fahadh Faasil are also a part of this film. A.R. Rahman has composed music for this film. Cinegoers are excited to know that A.R. Rahman will be composing music for this project. Thenieswar is the director of photography for this film.

Udhayanidhi will be producing this film under his banner Red Giant Movies. Udhayanidhi has been extremely busy for some time due to Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections. With the elections over, Udhayanidhi has now resumed shooting for the film.

After Maamannan, Mari Selvaraj will be directing a yet to be titled film with Dhruv Vikram as a lead.

