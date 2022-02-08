Maanaadu Producer Suresh Kamatchi Lambasts Distributors in Social Media Post

The year 2021 wasn’t an easy one for films but Maanaadu emerged triumphant against all odds. One of the biggest reasons for the success of this film was its storyline. The audience enjoyed the performances and appreciated the makers for the unique concept the film was based on.

However, the makers have been caught in an ugly fight since the release of the film. First, T.R Silambarasan’s father sent a legal notice to producer Suresh Kamatchi and financier Uttam Chand in relation to the satellite rights of the film. And now, Suresh has lambasted the distributors on social media.

In this post, Suresh expressed displeasure over the fact that distributors have not provided accounts for 75 days. He said that if this was the case even for a hit film, others would be faced with even a worse situation. Suresh expressed helplessness over the fact that in such situations, business would not proceed efficiently.

Suresh further described the problems faced by the producers. He said that distributors and the theatre owners do not pay the producers timely. The director said that only a few multiplexes pay the money timely. Suresh said that producers get paid only in the case of big-budget films comprising leading stars. Producers of small budget films do not get paid so much.

He said that there was a syndicate of distributors operating in Tamil cinema. According to him, this syndicate is so powerful that the Tamil Nadu Producers Association doesn’t have the strength to compete with them.

Suresh also wrote that previously, no such disputes between producers and distributors took place. He said that earlier distributors paid the producers in advance, while a film was in production. Thus, the producer completed the picture without taking too much credit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.