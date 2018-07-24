Maanayata Croons Popular Track Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai for Husband Sanjay Dutt; Watch Video

There is no denying the fact that music is an incredibly effective way to express our real emotions. Whether it is unconditional love, betrayal or pain - Bollywood has multiple songs that can beautifully capture a diverse range of emotions. And the recent video of Maanayata crooning a popular track for husband Sanjay Dutt is enough to understand the significance of the popular quote, 'When Words Fail, Music Speaks'.Maanayata - who turned a year old recently - celebrated her birthday with husband, children, and a few close friends. In a video that has gone viral on the Internet, Maanayata can be seen crooning the popular song 'Kya yehi pyaar hai' to express her unconditional love for Sanjay.Maanayata, made headlines recently after she shared a picture of Sanjay with son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt on her Instagram account. The picture was posted shortly after the release of Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.