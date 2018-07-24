GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maanayata Croons Popular Track Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai for Husband Sanjay Dutt; Watch Video

The recent video of Maanayata crooning a popular track for husband Sanjay Dutt is enough to understand the significance of the popular quote, 'When Words Fail, Music Speaks'.

Updated:July 24, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Maanayata Dutt
There is no denying the fact that music is an incredibly effective way to express our real emotions. Whether it is unconditional love, betrayal or pain - Bollywood has multiple songs that can beautifully capture a diverse range of emotions. And the recent video of Maanayata crooning a popular track for husband Sanjay Dutt is enough to understand the significance of the popular quote, 'When Words Fail, Music Speaks'.

Maanayata - who turned a year old recently - celebrated her birthday with husband, children, and a few close friends. In a video that has gone viral on the Internet, Maanayata can be seen crooning the popular song 'Kya yehi pyaar hai' to express her unconditional love for Sanjay.

Happy Birthday @maanayata #Wishing you love and happiness always ❤️

A post shared by Kaykasshan A Patel (@kaykasshanapatel) on



Maanayata, made headlines recently after she shared a picture of Sanjay with son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt on her Instagram account. The picture was posted shortly after the release of Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.

