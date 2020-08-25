Maanayata Dutt Posts Pic of Twins, Writes 'Sands are Shifting'

Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt Tuesday took to social media to share an adorable picture of their twins Shahraan and Iqra. In the candid click, the kids can be seen smiling ear to ear. "Sands are shifting.... God... protect your peace... answer your prayers," she captioned the photo.

The picture saw an array of comments from her fans and followers on Instagram. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt also commented on the pic, with multiple folding hands emojis. Likewise, Manisha Koirala too dropped some hearts on the photo. Take a look:

Meanwhile, a few days back, on Ganesh Chaturthi, Sanjay Dutt posted on Instagram for the first time after he announced that he'll be taking a short break from work. Sharing a photo of himself and Maanayata from their homely Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, he wrote: "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata, who was stuck in Dubai because of the lockdown, recently flew down to Mumbai to be by the actor's side. She recently issued a statement, saying that the Dutts have chosen to deal with the situation with "positivity and grace."

"As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our lives as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in." Following Sanjay Dutt's announcement last week, several news reports suggested that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. In her statement, Maanayata requested everyone to "stop speculating the stage of his illness."

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. He will also star in the second installment of "KGF" and "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor.