Maanayata Dutt Posts Swimsuit Photo from Maldives, Trishala Finds Her 'Stunning'

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata is holidaying in Maldives and has been posting pictures from her beach vacation on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
Maanayata Dutt Posts Swimsuit Photo from Maldives, Trishala Finds Her 'Stunning'
Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt, who is currently holidaying in Maldives, is making us all go green with envy with her pictures from a yacht on the sea. In the latest snap that she posted on Instagram, Maanayata wrote, "Go where the WiFi is weak and the breeze is strong...a place where you feel most alive."

She is seen wearing a colourful swimsuit with a mesh slit maxi on top. She completed her look with a messy hair-do and round shades. Maanyata credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi for the picture.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala commented on the photo, calling her "Stunning." Dutt's Prasthanam co-star Ali Fazal also complimented Maanayata, posting heart emojis.

Maanayata had earlier shared two more posts from her beach vacation. In one of the pictures, she was in a pool, all soaked and happy. In another, she posed dreamily, walking by the sea-shore in an orange jump-suit. "Sky above, sand below, peace within," she wrote.

Earlier, Sakshi had shared a stunning sunset picture as she wore an easy-breezy yellow dress and had her back towards the lens. She made a heart with her hands, which visually seemed to have cupped the beautiful sun.

