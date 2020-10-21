Maanayata Dutt Shares Loving Pic with Her Two Kids from Their 10th Birthday Party

Maanayata Dutt shared an all smiles pic with her two kids Shahraan and Iqra on the occasion of their birthday on Wednesday. The day is all the more reason to celebrate for the Dutt family as Sanjay announced on social media that he has successfully beaten cancer.

As Sanjay posted his medical status on social media, saying, "I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family" in an official statement, Maanayata shared a smiling picture of herself with their two kids as they made merry during their party.

"Happy birthday my babies...❤️❤️celebrating the first double digit birthday already....time just flies!!! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, patience and peace. And the serenity to make right decisions Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both (sic)," Maanayata wrote on social media as her kids turned 10.

Meanwhile, Sanjay has confirmed that he has fought his battle with cancer and emerged victorious.

Sanjay will be shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 in November. Then we will resume shooting for Shamshera and other film projects.