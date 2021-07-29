Maanayata Dutt Wishes Husband Sanjay Dutt 'Love, Peace, Health' on His Birthday

On Sanjay Dutt’s 62nd birthday on Thursday, July 29, his wife Maanayata Dutt took to her social media account pen a positive and adorable note for the Khalnayak actor. She wished him nothing but healthy, happiness and strength.

She shared a picture with the actor and wrote, “Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days…wishing you love, peace ,health and success ❤️…may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life… love you❤️#happybirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautyfullife #thankyougod "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

for the unversed, last year Dutt had announced a sabbatical from professional commitments citing health reasons. He was undergoing treatment for cancer, following which he flew to Dubai to be with his wife and their kids.

On the work front, Dutt will next be seen in the Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2. The makers released a new poster showing Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera in all his glory on Thursday, to mark his birthday celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Apart from that, he will also be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here