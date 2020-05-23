MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Maanayata Regrets Sudden Lockdown Forced Her and Kids to Stay Away from Sanjay Dutt

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Maanayata and her twins Shahraan and Iqra have been living out the lockdown in Dubai while Sanjay Dutt is in Mumbai.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra have been living out the lockdown in Dubai. The mother and kids had travelled to Dubai before the lockdown in India, but Sanjay had stayed back in Mumbai.

The family is constantly in contact with each other thanks via video chats and calls. Maanayata said in an interview that she wished they could have all been together during this period, reported DNA.

Talking about the same, she said in an interview, "I just wish we were together as a family and not living in different countries. Things would have been easy and lockdown wouldn't have looked like a task as this would have been the perfect time for Sanjay to spend time with the kids."

Maanayata added, "So this is something I regret a little. The lockdown was sudden and unexpected, so being away from home feels bad but in the end, we make the most of it."

While it's been challenging for the family to quarantine in different countries, the children have found ways of engagement. The junior Dutts were recently caught on camera in the midst of some kitchen activities. Iqra is seen completing a dish as Shahraan is patiently watching over.

Read: Sanjay Dutt's Kids Iqra and Shahraan are Busy in the Kitchen During Quarantine

