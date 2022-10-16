Maanvi Gagroo 'Excited' About Four More Shots Please and Tripling Season 3 Releasing On Same Day | Exclusive

October 21 will be extra special for Maanvi Gagroo. The actress is returning to the web series space with not one but two of her popular series — Tripling and Four More Shots Please! While in Tripling she plays the role of Chanchal, the second of the three siblings headed for a trip that changes their lives, in Four More Shots Please she plays the role of Siddhi Patel. Both series are releasing their third respective seasons.

When News18.com asked Maanvi if she is excited or nervous about both shows releasing on the same day, Maanvi said, “I am very excited. I haven’t seen anything of the two series so I am excited to see it. Also, both the shows are coming out after a very long time so I want to see how they are received. There is no pressure I am feeling but there is a pressure of all of this (promotions)– like there’s just too much going on right now.”

“I get confused. I was telling my manager that I just hope I don’t start talking about Four More Shots in this interview and about Tripling in that interview. But otherwise, it is fun. These are great problems to have so I am very grateful and I am not complaining,” she added.

New seasons of any hit show come with a bag full of expectations from fans. Tripling is no different. The comments section of Tripling’s season 3 trailer is filled with excited fans eagerly waiting for the episodes to drop. Speaking of the pressure that comes along with fan expectations, Maanvi confessed, “There is a little bit (of pressure). You always feel (the pressure) when you’re part of something like this, which is just so big and love so, of course, you feel a little pressure.”

However, she points out that since fans are already invested in the characters, they are invested in the world so they are just waiting to see it. “So I think I also feel very positive about it. I think it’ll be it’s not bad like a little pressure is not bad,” she added.

The new season of Tripling features the three siblings learning about their parents’ decision to separate. Shocked by their choice, the trio takes a trip home together. Once home, the family decides to go on a trekking trip. While there are bound to be some hilarious moments, the trailer has prepared fans for a few emotional scenes as well.

Although there are going to be several moments featuring the trio dealing with their common problem — their parents’ divorce — together, Maanvi teased that the new season does have the siblings tackling their individual issues as well.

“In Chanchal’s case, she’s got a relationship with Pranav (Kunaal Roy Kapur), which is sometimes strange, sometimes not. Sometimes she’s feeling a sense of distance from her husband but they don’t know how to fix it. So yeah, but what I guess, wo toh chalta hi rehta hai,” she said.

Maanvi has been around the OTT space much before it blew up and become the new big thing. She had done shows such as Pitchers and The Good Vibes, which were released before the OTT space grew big. She has seen the digital space transform from a small online viewing experience to now becoming an important part of everyone’s day-to-day life.

Ask her if there are a few places in the OTT space that need to be changed, Maanvi explained that the space shouldn’t compromise on quality. “In terms of content, I wish we can avoid going in that space where it’s just clutter (of shows) and for the sake of quantity (like) you just want to make shows as opposed to wanting to tell a story. It doesn’t have to be serious or anything, it can be like a mindless comedy also, but you should want to tell that mindless comedy for the purpose of entertainment or engagement rather than tell chal bana lete hai, sab bana rahe hai,” she said.

Tripling season 3 will premiere on October 21, on ZEE5.

