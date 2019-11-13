Maanvi Gagroo Recounts Running Out of an Attempt-to-rape Scene Audition in a 'Sleazy Office'

Ujda Chaman and Tripling actress Maanvi Gagroo recently recounted an experience where she had to audition for an attempt to rape scene with two men sitting in a 'sleazy' office. The actress did not name the people involved, but said that she had to run away from the audition.

In the interview with Spotboye, she said, “I remember I had run out of an audition that required me to do an attempt-to-rape scene in a sleazy office with just 2 men seated next in the room. The room, which they called as their office, also had a bed.” The actress said that she was petrified and afraid for her safety, which is why she ran out of the office. Their attempts to convince her proved futile.

Maanvi was recently seen in Ujda Chaman, a film man about a bald man and an overweight woman finding love. The film was largely focused on Sunny Singh's character Chaman but it also showed the struggles women face because of their size in the society.

Talking about her role Maanvi said, “It has been crazy in 2019 and I couldn’t be happier. Not to glorify workaholism, but I haven’t felt this productive in a really long time. While all of my projects like Tripling, Four More Shots Please, Ujda Chaman and now Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan have kept me super busy, they’ve also given me time to travel. I’ve been to locations I might or might not have gone to on my own. They’ve given me time to rejuvenate between projects.”

Maanvi will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan where she will portray Jitendra Kumar's sister Goggles Tripathi. The film is about a homosexual couple with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kumar in the lead. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhury Awasthy among others.

