1-MIN READ

Maanvi Gagroo Says A Web Show Producer Asked Her To 'Compromise' For Bigger Budget

Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo recently revealed in an interview that about a year ago she was asked by a producer over phone to 'compromise' in order to get a bigger budget.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Actress Maanvi Gagroo recently made a shocking revelation that she was asked by a producer to 'compromise' for a bigger budget on a web-show. Maanvi, who has been a part of very popular web-series like Tripling or Four More Shots Please, recounted that she recently got a disturbing phone call by a producer.

“A year ago, I got a call from a random unknown number. They were like ‘we’re doing a web series and we wanted to cast you.’ They told me the budget and I said, ‘no, this is too less and why are we talking about the budget? Tell me the script, only if I’m interested and you are interested in roping me, we can discuss money, dates and all,’” she told Koimoi.

The actress then told the producer that the budget was too less. “He tripled the budget just in his next sentence and said, ‘I can give you this much also, but you’ll have to compromise,’” Gagroo said.

“I was hearing these words of ‘compromise’ after 7-8 years. Suddenly I don’t know what triggered me, I started abusing him. Told him, ‘you keep the phone, how dare you? I’ll complain to the police.’ I was really mad because in this pro imposed #MeToo era, I was baffled at how things like this still happen,” she further added.

Gagroo will be next seen in the second season of the web series Four More Shots Please, along with Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J.

