Maanyata Dutt Looks Beautiful in Blue as Sanjay Dutt Takes Her Picture

Maanayata Dutt recently shared a photo on Instagram with some words of motivation, and credited husband Sanjay Dutt for the click. The actor, who is in Dubai with his Maanayata and their twins Iqra and Shahraan, turned photographer to click a photo of her in a beautiful blue coloured halter neck maxi dress.

Sharing the photo, Maanayata wrote, “The longest journey of your life, is the one that takes you deep within yourself. The journey to truly find yourself #happysoul #peaceofmind #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod @duttsanjay."

Sanjay is said to have been battling lung cancer and had begun his treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. While fans are praying for his speedy recovery, the actor left for Dubai recently, reuniting with his kids after several months of lockdown.

Maanayata often shares pictures with Sanjay and their children on her social media handle. A few days back, she shared a perfect family picture and in the caption, she wrote, “Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Sanjay reportedly will return to Mumbai for the third round of chemotherapy scheduled to start on September 30. On the work front, the 61-year-old actor will resume shooting for Prithviraj, also starring Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar, after Diwali. The actor will be also seen in a film titled Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Apart from these two films, he also has Torbaaz in the pipeline.