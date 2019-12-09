Take the pledge to vote

'Maar Doh Mujhe', Says Ranveer Singh in Reaction to Deepika Padukone's New Hairdo

Deepika Padukone had revealed her new haircut in an Instagram post on Sunday. Ranveer Singh had a witty comment waiting.

IANS

Updated:December 9, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
'Maar Doh Mujhe', Says Ranveer Singh in Reaction to Deepika Padukone's New Hairdo
Image: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (R)

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday treated her fans with a picture of her new hairdo. It seems she has chopped off her hair.

"Tadaaaaa!!," Deepika captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Tadaaaaa!!!💁🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Her picture has garnered a lot of comments from social media users and her friends from the film industry, leaving them in awe of her look.

Deepika's husband Ranveer has the best reaction to Deepika's look.

"Maar doh mujhe," he commented on the image.

Actress Alia Bhatt is also in love of Deepika's short hair.

She called her "beauty".

Filmmaker Farah Khan complimented Deepika, saying "so nice".

On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in "Chhapaak", where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

