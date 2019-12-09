'Maar Doh Mujhe', Says Ranveer Singh in Reaction to Deepika Padukone's New Hairdo
Deepika Padukone had revealed her new haircut in an Instagram post on Sunday. Ranveer Singh had a witty comment waiting.
Image: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (R)
Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday treated her fans with a picture of her new hairdo. It seems she has chopped off her hair.
"Tadaaaaa!!," Deepika captioned the image.
View this post on Instagram
Her picture has garnered a lot of comments from social media users and her friends from the film industry, leaving them in awe of her look.
Deepika's husband Ranveer has the best reaction to Deepika's look.
"Maar doh mujhe," he commented on the image.
Actress Alia Bhatt is also in love of Deepika's short hair.
She called her "beauty".
Filmmaker Farah Khan complimented Deepika, saying "so nice".
On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in "Chhapaak", where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Removes FUP on Calls to Other Networks, And This is How The New Packs Look
- Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
- People Are Coming Up With Their Own 'Duct-Tape Art' After Banana In Art Basel Sells For Rs 85 Lakh
- Rapper Juice WRLD Dies After Medical Emergency in Chicago
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media