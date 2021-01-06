'Maara' Not Cliche Romance, It's A Story About Love: Director Dhilip Kumar

New Delhi: Tamil musical drama “Maara”, starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in central roles, is a tale of love and hope without being a cliche story of ‘boy meets girl’, says director Dhilip Kumar. Kumar, who is making his feature directorial debut with the film, said it’s not a typical love story and approaches the emotion from different perspectives.

“‘Maara’ is a story about love. It speaks about love at the core of it. It is the central element. It is not a girl and a boy love story. The basic cliches we usually attach to romance are not there at all,” the director told .