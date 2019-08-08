'Machete' Star Danny Trejo Rescues a Special Needs Child Trapped in Overturned Car

Known for playing a villain on-screen, actor Danny Trejo proved to be a hero in real life when he rescued a baby trapped in an overturned car after two vehicles collided on Wednesday afternoon in Sylmar, Los Angeles.

The Machete actor happened to be in the area when the collision happened, reported ABC 7.

Trejo was helped by another bystander in rescuing the special-needs child trapped in the overturned car.

Trejo crawled from one side into the overturned car that was sitting on its roof with the baby strapped into a car seat. He recalled that he couldn't unbuckle the child's seat belt from that angle, after which other bystander, a young woman, crawled in from the other side of the overturned vehicle and unbuckled it. It was then Trejo was able to get the baby out of the overturned car.

The boy's grandmother remained trapped in the driver's seat and fire-fighters had to use equipment to free her, reported ABC7.

"He was panicked. I said OK we have to use our superpowers. So he screamed 'superpowers' and we started yelling 'superpowers." I said do this, with the muscles. He said 'muscles,'" ABC7 quoted Trejo saying.

Trejo said that he was doing all possible things to keep the child's face away from the accident.

He said, "And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God."

"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything," Danny Trejo told Eyewitness News.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were taken to a hospital. There were no life-threatening injuries, reported ABC7.

Notably, Trejo has appeared in films like Anaconda (1997), Spy Kids (2001), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) and Predators (2010) among others.

