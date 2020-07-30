Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Make Their Relationship Instagram Official with Mirror Selfie

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox have made their relationship Instagram official. Machine Gun Kelly, real name Richard Colson Baker, shared a post on Wednesday confirming their romantic relationship.

The post is a bathroom mirror selfie of the two sticking their tongues out. Kelly also wrote an intense caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪"

In their recent first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Fox and Kelly said they feel like they are more than soulmates. The Transformers star said she knew off the bat that there was something supernatural about their bond when they met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, reported elle.com.

Within two days of meeting Kelly on set, Fox was talking with him about their astrological birth charts.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away," she said.