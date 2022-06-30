Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Glass on Face During His Madison Square Show Afterparty, Shocks Fans

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly was seen smashing a champagne glass against his face with such a force that it shattered, causing the singer to start bleeding profusely from his forehead at Catch in New York City late Tuesday. As per a report by Page Six, Kelly was celebrating at Catch after performing a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden.

The Mainstream Sellout rapper smashed his face with a champagne flute during the after-party of his concert. The singer had shared the eye-brow-raising moment on his Instagram story. He even shared the pictures after the incident occurred.

Things got wild following his performance when he walked in with his faincée Megan Fox, Kelly slipped into the party and as he took the mic at the party, the rapper smashed a glass on his face. While the reason behind his move is still unknown, according to the pictures posted by the MGK, it seems that the smash was quite hard.

In the post, we see pictures of him with his eyebrow smeared with blood. We also see the trophy honouring his performance at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. He also posted a glimpse of the Times Square’s top-lit in a pink shade, in reference to MGK’s documentary Life In Pink.

Check the post here:

In a video posted on Instagram, he said, “I don’t give a f***, bro. I don’t give a s***.” He said these words into a microphone before banging the flute against his head, prompting shards of glass to go flying as the crowd screamed in terror.

The rapper was then seen with blood dripping down his face and onto his clothes as he performed his hit song ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ for the audience in a second video, which he captioned, “f*** it.”

A source to the entertainment publication said, “the property’s team provided MGK with bandages when he started bleeding but that the artist ‘declined’ and continued his ‘impromptu performance’ without wiping the blood away.”

Machine Gun Kelly was enjoying a private dinner with friends on the restaurant’s outdoor terrace when he decided to give patrons a show.

For those unaware, the ‘Emo Girl’ singer seems to have a fascination with blood. His fiancée, Megan Fox, shared in April that they drink each other’s blood for “ritual purposes.”

He has also worn the actress’ blood around his neck and most recently was seen wearing a blood-filled syringe as an earring to the premiere of his Hulu documentary, ‘Life in Pink.’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.