Machine Gun Kelly Teases His Documentary ‘Life In Pink’, Drops Cosy Pics With Megan Fox; Check Here

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly released his deeply personal documentary on Hulu called Life in Pink, on June 27. In the feature, the musician is pulling back the curtain on some of his most private moments. Megan Fox attended the premiere of her fiancé’s documentary on Monday night wearing a pink two-toned minidress, which complemented her new light pink hair. Fox and Machine Gun Kelly walked the red carpet in matching pink ensembles, with the rapper wearing a light blue and pink mock neck crop top with white pants that featured chains, showing off his midriff covered in tattoos. The artist also had his hair dyed pink by Giannetos for the night.

While the much-in-love couple has been serving PDA-filled moments, their fans just can’t get enough of the couple. On Wednesday, the rapper shared a set of steamy pictures with his fiancée from a house party. In the pictures, we see the duo getting cosy as they sat next to each other. The snaps also see a poster of his documentary, and MGK addressing the media at an event related to his film.

Check the pictures here:

As reported by E!News, in his documentary, MGK recalled a few deeply personal instances of his life, one of which included a suicide attempt following the death of his father in July 2020. The 32-year-old explained that while he was on the phone with his fiancée Megan Fox one night (as he suffered from a state of distress), he put in a shotgun in his mouth. As the musician recalled, he found himself becoming paranoid while Megan was away filming in Bulgaria.

“I wouldn’t leave my room. I started getting really, really, really dark. I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me,” he said.

He continued, “One of the days, I just f***ing snapped. I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth.”

He recalled, “And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just get jammed. Megan’s, like, dead silent. That was kind of where I started realizing, like, something’s not right.”

The instance, as MGK—who has been open about his past drug use —explained, made him realize he “needed to kick the drugs,” which prompted him to throw himself into his work instead.

Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Life in Pink,’ streaming on Hulu, chronicles the artist’s life, providing an intimate look at Machine Gun Kelly’s career, while he also confronts the highs and lows of his personal life. It reveals that he attempted suicide following the death of his father in 2020. The musician’s film also follows how he handles fame, his role as a father to his 12-year-old daughter Casie, and more.

As for their relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first romantically linked in May 2020. They got engaged in January. Since their red carpet debut together last year, the two have taken couples’ styling to another level, with their stylists Reilly and Ballheim working in tow to ensure both Fox and Machine Gun Kelly always complement each other’s style.

