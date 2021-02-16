Machine Gun Kelly Wears Girlfriend Megan Fox's Blood Drop Around His Neck

Love can be expressed in several ways and it seems American rapper Machine Gun Kelly has found a rather unique way to make his girlfriend, Megan Fox, feel special. In a Valentine’s Day special post, the 30-year-old songwriter posted a picture of his pendant that had a drop of Megan’s blood in it. Captioning the post, Kelly wrote that he wears his girlfriend’s blood around his neck. The post also had a series of pictures that captured some intimate moments shared by the two.

Kelly’s post has received over 1.38 million likes since it was shared on Sunday. Fans and fellow celebrities also congratulated the couple who have been dating for nearly a year. Music artist Phem commented, “gnar but cute af i luv it & im so happy for u”. Another fan commented, “THE BEST BLOODY DUO” (sic).

Kelly and Megan’s post might also seem inspired by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and her former husband Billy Bob Thornton when they both wore vials of each other’s blood around their neck.

Meanwhile, Megan also dedicated an Instagram post to her partner on Sunday. The 34-year-old actress shared some loved up mirror selfies and videos with her boyfriend and captioned it with a romantic poem that she wrote. Megan wrote, “there goes my heart, manifest outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy”. Describing her lover, she also mentioned a few paradoxical adjectives that captured the complexities of Kelly’s personality from “magical and haunted” to “kinetic and tortured” and more. She also wrote that the journey of their relationship will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him. Ending the caption, she wished her “rehab barbie” a happy valentine’s day.

The two met on the sets of the movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass and have been going strong since.