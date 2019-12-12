Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Machine Gun Kelly Writes Song for Daughter Cassie in Case He Dies Young

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to reveal that he wrote a song for his daughter in case he dies young after grieving the death of his friend, rapper Juice WRLD.

IANS

Updated:December 12, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Machine Gun Kelly Writes Song for Daughter Cassie in Case He Dies Young
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to reveal that he wrote a song for his daughter in case he dies young after grieving the death of his friend, rapper Juice WRLD.

Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has penned a song for his daughter to avoid "any regrets" if he meets an untimely end. The Rap Devil star took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text exchange he had with 11-year-old Cassie in the wake of fellow MC Juice WRLD's passing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the messages, Kelly tells his little girl he 'wrote a song' for her, before sending over the audio file upon her request.

"I love you beyond forever," he added in a follow-up text.

In the accompanying caption, Kelly explained the reason behind his latest studio session. "Wrote her a song so I won't have any regrets if my time ever comes," he posted.

Kelly's song dedication emerged a day after he paid tribute to Juice WRLD, who was pronounced dead on Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at a Chicago, Illinois airport.

"Lotta ppl (people) crying for u," Kelly wrote alongside two photos of the pair. "Ur loved 4ever yung rockst*r @juicewrld999."

Juice WRLD was just 21 at the time of his shock passing. A cause of death has yet to be determined, although authorities have confirmed reports suggesting the Lucid Dreams rapper was treated for opioid use on his private jet shortly before his demise.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram