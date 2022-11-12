CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » 'Mad Rush to Build Body Dangerous': Vivek Agnihotri on Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's Death
'Mad Rush to Build Body Dangerous': Vivek Agnihotri on Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's Death

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 12:00 IST

Delhi, India

The actor played prominent roles in serials like Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Expressing his grief on the actor’s untimely demise, Vivek Agnihotri spoke on the trend of hyper gymming

TV star Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away at the age of 46 on Friday. The actor played prominent roles in serials like Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. He is survived by his wife, model Alesia Raut and two children. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also expressed grief.

Vivek posted a picture of Siddhaanth and called it a tragic affair. The filmmaker tweeted, “This is so tragic and sad. The mad rush to build an aggressive body, without any medical advice is so dangerous. Hyper-gymming is a relatively new phenomenon, which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth, Om Shanti.”


The Tashkent Files director’s tweet focuses on the trend of hyper gymming, which received a push because of Instagram. Nowadays, social media spaces are full of gymming videos and reels. Such trends have the potential to influence viewers.

Siddhaanth made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kkusum. Later, he was featured in daily soaps like Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, Mamta, Kayaamat, Kya Dill Mein Hai and Grihasti.

Recently, India lost the king of stand-up comedy, Raju Srivastav owing to the same reason. He suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym. For almost a month, Raju was receiving treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital. On September 21, the comedian breathed his last at the age of 58. Similarly, actors Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar and singer KK also passed away because of a heart attack.

On the work front, Vivek recently announced another project, The Vaccine War. The venture has scheduled a release in August 2023.

