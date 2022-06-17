Madalsa Sharma Wishes Father-in-Law Mithun Chakraborty on His 72nd Birthday

Yesteryear Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty turned 72 this year. Fans, family, and friends are wishing him on this special occasion. Like every year, his daughter-in-law and TV actress Madalsa Sharma did not forget to congratulate him. Madalsa, who considers her father-in-law her idol, wished him by sharing a picture with him on social media.

Madalsa Sharma, who is active on social media, is a famous TV actress. Not only does she share photos and videos of her shows, but also posts photos of her family. On Mithun da’s birthday, she wished her father-in-law by sharing a picture with him and a lot of heart emojis on Insta Story.

https://instagram.com/stories/madalsasharma/2861706855562918435?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

On several occasions, Madalsa Sharma has said that Mithun Chakraborty is her biggest inspiration. During an interview, Madalsa openly praised her father-in-law and said, “He takes special care of every small and big thing in his family. Apart from this, he is a wonderful cook, no one can beat him in cooking.”

On the work front, Madalsa made her acting debut in 2009 with the film Fitting Master, directed by E.V.V. Satyanarayana. The film was a success and Madalsa’s performance was appreciated. Later, she appeared in various movies like Shourya, Pathayeram Kodi, Angel, The Girl With The Indian Emerald, Patiala Dreamz and many more.

But Madalsa is best known for portraying Kavya Shah in Star Plus TV Show Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions. It stars Rupali Ganguli, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey. The show is based on Star Jalsh’s Bengali serial Sreemoyee.

