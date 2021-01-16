'Madam Chief Minister' Was A Learning Experience: Richa Chadha

Mumbai: Actor Richa Chadha believes her upcoming film Madam Chief Minister is a story that needs to be told as it highlights the pertinent issue of caste-based discrimination. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of “Jolly LLB” fame, “Madam Chief Minister” is a story of a young woman’s journey and growth in the world of politics.

The actor, known for her performance as ferocious Nagma Khatoon in Gangs of Wasseypur, a lady don Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey to a traumatized small town girl in Masaan, plays a Dalit leader in the movie. It is a story that needs to be told. It is an important story not just of caste (discrimination) but of a female leader, driving to the top in a male bastion, Chadha told .