LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madame Tussauds Delhi to Unveil the Wax Statue of Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh's wax statue will stand amongst the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli, Michael Jackson, and others.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madame Tussauds Delhi to Unveil the Wax Statue of Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh
Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram, Madame Tussauds Delhi/Twitter
Loading...
Madame Tussauds museum is a cultural exhibit to say the least. People will be aware that one of the London’s most famous statue display also has a subsidiary here in Delhi. Now, fans of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh can cherish knowing the fact that his image will be recreated in wax-form for display in Delhi.

According to a report in Mid Day, the statue will be unveiled on Thursday in Delhi. An excited Diljit shared the information as his Instagram story.




Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer-actor has been going from strength to strength in Bollywood after he made a prolific debut in Udta Punjab opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Despite the fact that Udta Punjab was a big multi-starrer project, he managed to make a mark with his acting and charisma.

Post the success of Udta Punjab, he went on to star in Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri and sports-drama Soorma, based on the life and times of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Next he will be seen in an out-and-out comedy Good News, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. He will be paired opposite Kiara Advani in the film.

The Delhi Madame Tussauds houses the wax statues of many Bollywood and international celebrities. Diljit’s statue will stand amongst the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonu Nigam, Lady Gaga, Justin Beiber, David Beckham, Virat Kohli, Michael Jackson, and others.

Follow @News18Movies for more




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram