Made In China New Poster Shows Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal & Boman Irani with 'Magic Soup'

After garnering appreciation for his last role in the movie Judgementall Hain Kya, Rajkummar Rao is all set to give another stellar performance with his next. The actor has already been sharing a few posters of the movie that has been titled Made In China.

In the latest poster, the whole star cast can be seen holding a little jar in their hands which reads 'Magic Soup'. With each character in a unique getup, we can expect the movie to be one hell of a ride.

The movie has an interesting star cast including names like Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas among others in pivotal roles. Mouni Roy will be seen paired with Rajkummar for the first time. The movie is being touted as a comedy, where Raj will play a Gujarati businessman and his journey to becoming successful, for which he travels to China. The movie has been helmed by Mikhil Musale, director of the National Award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju.

While not much has been disclosed about the characters of the movie, actor Sumeet Vyas will be reportedly seen playing a grey character, which is certainly his first. When asked about his character, he had said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, "As an artist, I was getting too comfortable playing different versions of myself. I had to break out of this zone and the choices I’ve made this year reflect that. Every now and then, a certain emotion takes over your mind as an artist and the films I watch, the books I read, the stories I write are all essentially going through that funnel of mood."

The movie is slated to release this Diwali season on October 25, 2019.

