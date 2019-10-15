Made in China's New Song Valam Shows Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy Find Friendship in Romance

Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. From Stree to Newton, the actor has proved his versatility. His upcoming film Made in China explores the funny side of him as he plays Raghu, a 'jugaadu' Gujarati businessman who goes to China to become an entrepreneur.

Mouni Roy, the female lead in the film, plays Rukmini, his wife. The makers of the film have released a new song from the film titled Valam, which shows a newlywed couple (Rao and Roy) explore their new marriage and find love.

The song, set in the melodious voice of Arijit Singh, shows mundane activities of the couple's life beautifully. Raghu is definitely smitten by Rukmini and cannot believe his luck that she is his wife. Rajkummar's expressions as the love-struck husband are right on point and Mouni Roy looks the part of the wife who has gradually fallen in love with her husband. The best part of the song is when the couple secretly drinks alcohol under a bridge, which shows how their relationship also consists of a strong friendship.

Check out the song below:

Talking to Times of India about Valam, Rajkummar said, "Valam is a departure from the rest of the songs and adds soul to the album. While Raghu is busy chasing his dreams, it's his wife Rukmini (Mouni) who is the wind beneath his wings, encouraging him every step of the way. And that's what this song personifies — the meaning of true love and honest relationships. We had a blast shooting for all the songs, but filming this one was a relaxed and effortless experience. It was driven by the idea of building and celebrating a connection."

Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Made in China is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

