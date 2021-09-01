Made in Heaven 2: Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte, Mrunal Thakur, and Neelam Roped in as Brides

Fans of Amazon Prime's popular web series Made in Heaven have eagerly been waiting for the second season for quite some time. While the shoot for Made in Heaven 2 has already begun, the makers are yet to give any information about its release. However, the recent reports coming from the making of the show could level up the excitement for the new episodes. Taking the scale of the show to a bigger level, the makers have reportedly roped in actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte, Neelam Kothari and Mrunal Thakur to play key roles in the show.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source working closely with the project revealed that the actresses have been signed for an episode each and while some of them have already started shooting for their part, others will begin in two months. Presently, the makers are working on the schedule.

Made in Heaven made its debut on Amazon Prime in 2019 and was received with overwhelming response from both the critics and the audiences. The series revolved around two wedding planners- Tara and Karan played by Shobita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur respectively. The show is an engaging tale of the complexities of Indian weddings and dysfunctional relationships. It comes off as a perfect balance between episodic storytelling and a larger story arc while telling the story of the leads' personal and professional lives.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made in Heaven also featured Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi in the first season. The cast of the series also featured Shweta Tripathi, Aneena Gupta, Amrita Puri, Rasika Dugal and Vikrant Massey among others.

Shobita had begun shooting for the new episodes in February this year and posted pictures from the set on her social media accounts. While the makers have been tight-lipped about the developments and story, fans have eagerly been waiting for the new episodes and this new report is surely going to double the excitement up.

