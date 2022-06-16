Made In Heaven Actor Ankur Rathee Marries Girlfriend Anuja Joshi in An Intimate Ceremony In England

Ankur Rathee has finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anuja Joshi in a hush-hush wedding, that took place in the English countryside, on June 15. The couple is yet to treat us to gorgeous snaps from their special day. But sources close to the lovebirds spilled the beans, sharing all the details of the wedding held in a “Bridgerton-ish setting.” The guest list of Ankur and Anuja’s fairy tale wedding had 200 people, including families and close friends from the industry, reported Bombay Times. Several Bollywood stars also flew down to the British Isles to witness this union.

The wedding functions were held at a 500-year-old manor tucked away in the English countryside. Earlier this year, in an interview, Ankur had shared that his wedding would have lots of Indian tadka. And looks like he did keep his words.

We have learned that though the backdrop of the wedding was British, the ceremonies took place as per Haryanvi and Marathi customs. Despite their NRI status, both Ankur and Anuja are pretty close to their roots. A friend close to the newlyweds said, “They wanted to make sure the wedding has an Indian vibe to it. Hence, the cuisine was Indian and there were Haryanvi folk songs/dances. There were also bride/groom games and English countryside activities.”

Post their wedding, the couple headed to Europe for their honeymoon, following which they will resume work. Anuja will join the sets of The Resident, and Ankur will head to Mumbai to recommence shooting for Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

After being in a relationship for almost seven years, the couple decided to take the big leap in 2020 and they got engaged. Just like the wedding, the marriage proposal was also very filmy and dramatic. Ankur drove from California to Maryland in the US to ask Anuja to marry him.

The couple got engaged on July 19, 2020, and two years later, they tied the knot.

